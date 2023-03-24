Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) CEO Sells $82,156.00 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

