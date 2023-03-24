Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells 26,095 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 5,747,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,479,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3,813.52% and a negative net margin of 370.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

