Insider Selling: Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Sells 34,597 Shares of Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Eric M. Tech sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $39,440.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Spruce Power Price Performance
Shares of SPRU stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 628,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,673. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38.
Spruce Power Company Profile
