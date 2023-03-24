Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$526,050.00 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.21, for a total transaction of C$526,050.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:DSG opened at C$108.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$72.94 and a 52 week high of C$109.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

