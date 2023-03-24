Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

