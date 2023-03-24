Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.82 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 193,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $53.31. 552,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,589. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.