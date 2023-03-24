Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,748.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $215.82. 113,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,135. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $265.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

