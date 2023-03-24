Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.75. 43,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

