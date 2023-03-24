Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. 233,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,653. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.