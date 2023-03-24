Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in 3M by 201.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,285,000 after acquiring an additional 437,127 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.10.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.