Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 204,045 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 257,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 271,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 234,556 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 500,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,950. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

