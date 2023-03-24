Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 57,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. 231,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

