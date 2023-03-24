Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

