InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.28

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.28 and traded as high as $67.18. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 108,968 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.14) to GBX 6,000 ($73.68) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.65) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after buying an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 64,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
