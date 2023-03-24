Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.94 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $30.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00017905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,137,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,005,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

