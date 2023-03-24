Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) is Banta Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned 2.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,647. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.