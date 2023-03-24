Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.46. 25,569,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,814,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

