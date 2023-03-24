Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,869,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.36. 31,028,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,874,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.77 and its 200 day moving average is $284.76. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.