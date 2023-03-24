Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 24th (AFMD, AMPX, APTO, AVRO, BCAB, BMEA, BSY, CRM, CURV, DRCT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 24th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $8.30 target price on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

