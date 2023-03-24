Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares TIPS Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 80,077 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,769 call options.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

