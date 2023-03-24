IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03). 349,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 945,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

IQ-AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.02.

IQ-AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.