IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $374,500.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $473.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.03.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. On average, analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $3,848,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

