iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is AWM Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,443 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

