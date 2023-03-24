iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.