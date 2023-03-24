iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Shares Down 1.6%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.23. Approximately 67,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 141,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

