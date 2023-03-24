iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $137.75 and last traded at $137.91. Approximately 30,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 13,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.27.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $297.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

