iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 534.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $85.55. 1,715,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,994. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.