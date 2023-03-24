iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,321 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

