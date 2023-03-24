iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $235.23. 329,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,111. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

