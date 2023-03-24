iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.