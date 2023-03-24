iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lowered by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.55. 477,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,958. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

