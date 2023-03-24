iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $111,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

