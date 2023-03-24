iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,510 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,055,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,407,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after buying an additional 12,091,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after buying an additional 9,150,330 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 12,574,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

