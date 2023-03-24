iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

