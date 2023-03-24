IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 6.6%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 53,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 26,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IT Tech Packaging

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.