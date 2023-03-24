Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Iteris Price Performance
Shares of ITI stock remained flat at $4.65 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $198.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iteris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
