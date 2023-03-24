J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average of $177.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $213.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

