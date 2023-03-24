J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.97. 273,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,047. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

