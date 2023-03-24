JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.98

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 400412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.