Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.70 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $141,791.84 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00197987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,759.96 or 1.00037691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01236337 USD and is up 12.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,828.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

