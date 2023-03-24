Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $141,627.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018765 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00199661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,992.55 or 1.00066025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01236337 USD and is up 12.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,828.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

