John L. Shields Sells 1,490 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $19,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $12.83 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.19 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

