John Sumas Sells 11,449 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) EVP John Sumas sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $257,259.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,604.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $92,800.00.

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $331.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.30. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 38.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Further Reading

