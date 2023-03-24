Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 9.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

ABT opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

