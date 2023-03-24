Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $309.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.09 and its 200 day moving average is $320.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

