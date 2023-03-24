Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

