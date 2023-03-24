Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0569 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $11.66 million and $255.57 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00030504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00200304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,512.58 or 1.00027199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0599499 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $979.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

