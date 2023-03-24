JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 51

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TUWOY stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,647. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

