JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $11.59 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

