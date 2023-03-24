JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,673 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 54,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of COIN opened at $66.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,487 and sold 383,234 shares valued at $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

